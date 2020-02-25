Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Justice minister comments on media reports on receiving bonuses

Justice minister comments on media reports on receiving bonuses

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan commented on the media reports relating to the bonuses he receives, stating that he receives as much bonus as all the ministers receive.

“I receive as much bonus as all the ministers receive according to a joint principle. I even received a little less from that money”, the minister told reporters in the Parliament.

Some media outlets reported that Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan has received nearly 16.000 USD in bonuses in six months.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration