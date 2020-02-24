Asian Stocks - 24-02-20

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

TOKYO, 24 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 24 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 23386.74 points, Japanese TOPIX stood at 1674.00 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.28% to 3031.23 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.79% to 26820.88 points.





