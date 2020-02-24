Two suspected coronavirus cases reported in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Two people, one of them an Iranian national, have been hospitalized in Azerbaijan on suspicions of having the novel coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported citing Azerbaijani healthcare authorities.

According to the report the hospitalized persons – one Azerbaijani and one Iranian – returned to Azerbaijan from an Iranian region where the there is no covid-2019 outbreak. They haven’t had any direct contact with anyone. Medics detected slight fever while the two were entering the country.

The patients remain under monitoring in a Baku hospital.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan