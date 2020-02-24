Armenian embassy in Italy issues travel warning for affected areas amid Covid-2019 outbreak

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Amid the coronavirus outbreak the Embassy of Armenia in Italy is advising Armenian nationals currently in Italy to avoid crowded locations in the areas which are currently under quarantine.

“We are informing that due to the abrupt increase of the number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) cases the Embassy of Armenia in Italy is urging Armenian citizens who are currently in Italy to avoid traveling to the quarantined communities of Lombardy - Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo e San Fiorano and Veneto’s Vo’ Euganeo and generally to avoid crowded areas in the northern regions”, the embassy said.

So far Italy has reported 219 confirmed cases of the virus, with 5 fatalities.

Schools and public venues in the country’s north are shut down. Cultural and sports events have been suspended indefinitely.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan