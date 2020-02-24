FM Mnatsakanyan assesses Pashinyan-Aliyev recent panel discussion in Munich as positive

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan assesses positively the recent panel discussion between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict which was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“I think that fact is very positive that we can sit and discuss issues at the leaders level during an open talk. But there is a concerning issue here, which, perhaps, is due to the difference in our systems. The comments I saw in the Azerbaijani media and also the ones made by various Azerbaijani officials, which were at an extreme propaganda level and reminded models which express absence of democratic or free discussion system, are unacceptable”, the Armenian FM said at a press conference.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan