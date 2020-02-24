Armenia is committed to NK conflict’s peaceful settlement within OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship – FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has been and remains committed to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at a press conference.

“Armenia has been and remains strongly committed to the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, and within this framework we will continue working for the solutions that will be acceptable for all the peoples. The most pressing issue for us has been and is to ensure a real security system for our compatriots in Artsakh from which the issue of the status derives”, the FM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan