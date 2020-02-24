Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Afghanistan reports first novel coronavirus case

Afghanistan reports first novel coronavirus case

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Afghanistan is reporting its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, 1TV reported.

The Afghan healthcare minister Firozuddin Feroz has said the case was recorded in the Herat Province in the country’s western part.

An emergency situation has been declared in the province.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





