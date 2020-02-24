Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 12

Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 12

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Iran has reached 47, with the death toll climbing to 12, ISNA reported citing local authorities.

Earlier on February 23 the death toll was 8.

The fatalities have been recorded in the provinces of Qom, Markazi and Mazandaran.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration