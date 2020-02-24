Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 12
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Iran has reached 47, with the death toll climbing to 12, ISNA reported citing local authorities.
Earlier on February 23 the death toll was 8.
The fatalities have been recorded in the provinces of Qom, Markazi and Mazandaran.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 02.25-21:28 Artsakh’s security and status are priority –says FM Mnatsakanyan at UN Human Rights Council session
- 02.25-21:18 Israel’s Ambassador to Armenia salutes Armenia preparing opening embassy in Tel-Aviv
- 02.25-20:18 It’s time for Constitutional Court to accomplish its objectives as an institution – PM Pashinyan
- 02.25-20:09 Newly appointed Ambassador of Canada presents copies of credentials to Deputy FM of Armenia
- 02.25-19:08 "Yes" campaign of Constitutional changes launches fundraising with participation of PM Pashinyan
- 02.25-18:45 Ameriabank receives 2 IFC Awards for achievements in trade-finance sector
- 02.25-18:08 Armenia to airlift 65 nationals from Iran amid coronavirus outbreak
- 02.25-18:03 PM Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia should have export-oriented economy
- 02.25-17:48 Armenia’s foreign trade turnover rises by over 8%
- 02.25-17:40 Armenian PM planning to pay official visit to Moldova
- 02.25-17:36 Armenian and Russian FMs discuss bilateral agenda in Geneva
- 02.25-17:28 Asian Stocks - 25-02-20
- 02.25-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-02-20
- 02.25-17:06 Converse Bank supported the first student chemists’ tournament
- 02.25-16:48 Residence of Armenian Ambassador to Israel already in Tel Aviv as President makes changes in decree
- 02.25-16:28 Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Geneva
- 02.25-16:22 Foreign minister reaffirms Armenia’s readiness to continue humanitarian mission in Syria
- 02.25-16:16 Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus
- 02.25-15:51 Canary Islands hotel on lockdown after coronavirus case
- 02.25-15:16 Former President Serzh Sargsyan goes on trial
- 02.25-15:08 Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies
- 02.25-14:34 Armenian minister of environment holds meeting with Japanese Ambassador
- 02.25-14:20 No COVID-2019 cases in Armenia so far
- 02.25-14:06 Novel coronavirus cases reach 95 in Iran
- 02.25-13:26 Covid-2019: Armenia’s partial closure of Iran border comes into force
12:11, 02.20.2020
Viewed 5763 times Armenia recorded 7.6% GDP growth in 2019
16:15, 02.20.2020
Viewed 4484 times Armenia ramps up border screenings as neighboring Iran reports coronavirus fatalities
13:20, 02.20.2020
Viewed 4270 times Armenia is third most militarized country in the world, according to GMI 2019
12:53, 02.19.2020
Viewed 3626 times ECHR verdict on Gurgen Margaryan’s murder case expected to be released in March
11:21, 02.20.2020
Viewed 3585 times Russia, Turkey and Iran working to agree on date for Syria summit