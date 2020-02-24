Opening of Slovak Embassy in Armenia will enrich bilateral agenda – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan believes that the opening of Embassy of Slovakia in Yerevan will enrich and raise to a new level the bilateral agenda of the two countries.

“Since the establishment of relations between Armenia and Slovakia our countries have formed friendly ties based on mutual respect and sympathy. I believe that the opening of the Embassy of Slovakia in Armenia will raise and enrich our bilateral agenda to a new level”, the Armenian FM said at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajčák in Yerevan.

FM Mnatsakanyan said during the meeting with his Slovak counterpart they discussed a number of issues of the bilateral agenda, touching upon the deepening and development of cooperation in political, commercial, cultural and other areas.

The opening of Embassy of Slovakia in Armenia will take place on February 24 in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan