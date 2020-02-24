Armenian FM extends condolences to families of Van devastating earthquake victims

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed condolences to the families of victims of a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey.

“Deep condolences to families and relatives of victims of devastating earthquake in Van. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured”, the Armenian FM said on Twitter.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered near the Turkey-Iran border on February 23, killing 9 people and injuring 37. There are children among those killed. 8 of the injured are in critical condition.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan