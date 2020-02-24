Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Coronavirus: South Korea declares highest alert as infections surge

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. South Korea has raised its coronavirus alert to the "highest level" as confirmed case numbers keep rising, the BBC reported.

President Moon Jae-in said the country faced "a grave turning point", and the next few days would be crucial in the battle to contain the outbreak.

Six people have died from the virus in South Korea and more than 600 have been infected.

 





