Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on February 24 as of 08:30 the roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

