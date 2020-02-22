LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 february:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.70% to $1703.00, copper price down by 0.33% to $5727.00, lead price down by 1.29% to $1839.00, nickel price down by 2.03% to $12530.00, tin price down by 0.30% to $16550.00, zinc price down by 0.47% to $2105.00, molybdenum price down by 0.70% to $22112.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.