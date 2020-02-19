Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-02-20

YEREVAN, 19 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 478.63 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.31 drams to 517.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.53 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 622.51 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 123.01 drams to 24465.11 drams. Silver price up by 1.12 drams to 275.22 drams. Platinum price up by 190.10 drams to 15080.54 drams.