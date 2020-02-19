Ruling faction members say Constitutional Court chief of staff didn’t maintain political neutrality

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan and the ruling My Step faction MP, Chair of the standing committee on foreign affairs Ruben Rubinyan commented on the Facebook post of chief of staff of the Constitutional Court Edgar Ghazaryan on boycotting the April 5 referendum on Constitutional amendments.

“The chief of staff of the Constitutional Court, in other words the chief of staff of the apolitical body, considers the referendum unconstitutional and calls to boycott it. I want to thank the chief of staff of the Constitutional Court for making the current crisis around the Court even more visible and giving one more reason to our citizens to say “Yes” to the referendum”, Ruben Rubinyan said on Facebook.

“Now the CC chief of staff entered into politics and urges to boycott the April 5 referendum. Already no attempt is made to hide this court’s being politicized from the beginning to the end”, Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan said on Facebook.

Armenia will hold a referendum on Constitutional amendments on April 5.

Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court Edgar Ghazaryan called on Facebook to boycott the April 5 referendum. He said for the first time in his life he will not participate in a referendum and called on his friends, relatives not to react to the referendum so seriously.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan