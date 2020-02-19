LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.27% to $1712.00, copper price up by 1.01% to $5811.00, lead price up by 1.05% to $1881.00, nickel price down by 0.53% to $13080.00, tin price up by 0.45% to $16630.00, zinc price up by 0.70% to $2169.00, molybdenum price down by 1.41% to $23149.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.











