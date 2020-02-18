Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-02-20

YEREVAN, 18 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 February, USD exchange rate is down by 0.10 drams to 478.95 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.06 drams to 518.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.06 drams to 7.51 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.23 drams to 622.40 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 14.33 drams to 24342.1 drams. Silver price is up by 1.41 drams to 274.1 drams. Platinum price is down by 80.12 drams to 14890.44 drams.