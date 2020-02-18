LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.38% to $1734.00, copper price up by 0.23% to $5753.00, lead price down by 0.13% to $1861.50, nickel price up by 0.15% to $13150.00, tin price up by 0.27% to $16555.00, zinc price down by 0.60% to $2154.00, molybdenum price stood at $23479.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.