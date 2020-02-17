PM convenes consultation over fatalities in military

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has convened a consultation to discuss the circumstances and causes of the recent fatalities in the Armed Forces, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The consultation was held with Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan, Acting Director of the National Security Service Eduard Martirosyan, Chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, Investigations Committee Chairman Hayk Grigoryan and other top brass of the military and law enforcement.

“The circumstances and causes of the death cases that have taken place recently in the Armed Forces were addressed in detail. Those in-charge reported about the process of the initiated criminal cases. Prime Minister Pashinyan prioritized the solution related to the criminal subculture and discipline in the Armed Forces and underscored the need to implement coherent measures in the direction of sharply raising the level of discipline, issuing respective directives to those in-charge,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a news release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan



