Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nepal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Nepal Armen Martirosyan on February 13 presented his credentials to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

After the ceremony of presenting credentials the Ambassador had a private meeting with the President of Nepal during which they discussed the more effective directions of the bilateral cooperation.

The sides highlighted the mutual cooperation of the two countries within the UN.

The Armenian Ambassador and the President of Nepal also exchanged views on a number of other issues of bilateral interest.

