Armenian President participates as keynote speaker in discussion at Munich Security Conference

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated as a keynote speaker in the discussions on quantum politics within the frames of the Munich Security Conference, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his remarks the Armenian President talked about his quantum theory, the ongoing developments in the world, the global risks, new quantum technologies and systems, as well as the quantum behavior of politics.

The full text of the President’s speech will be available later.

The 56th Munich Security Conference launched on February 14.