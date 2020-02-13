Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-02-20

YEREVAN, 13 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 February, USD exchange rate is down by 0.18 drams to 479.11 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.97 drams to 521.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.07 drams to 7.52 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.57 drams to 621.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 113.84 drams to 24086.83 drams. Silver price is down by 2.34 drams to 270.49 drams. Platinum price is down by 36.39 drams to 14818.4 drams.