Parliament ratifies agreement on air communication between Armenia and Jordan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill on ratifying the agreement on air communications between Armenia and Jordan.

The agreement is in accordance with the policy of the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee which aims at creating equal competitive conditions for the airlines operating between the two countries.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan stated that the ratification of the agreement would contribute to the proper and complete regulations between the two states which can serve a base for the operation of regular flights.