Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs to visit Moscow
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan will depart for Russia on February 12-18.
Sinanyan will meet with the Armenian community representatives, business circles, cultural figures and journalists during his trip with the goal to strengthen the already existing cooperation.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
