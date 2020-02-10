Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Armenia, Russia stand in the same frontline on key matters – Ambassador Kopyrkin

Armenia, Russia stand in the same frontline on key matters – Ambassador Kopyrkin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Russian Embassy in Armenia led by Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin visited today the statue of renowned Russian poet and diplomat, the great friend of the Armenian people, Alexander Griboyedov to lay flowers and a wreath on the occasion of the professional day of Russian diplomats.

Talking about the current level of the Armenian-Russian relations, the Ambassador told reporters that these relations are at the highest level.

“That status is quite clear: we are allies, strategic partners, and the Armenian and Russian peoples are brothers. This is also reflected in our diplomatic relations. The relations between our diplomatic services are really very close”, the Russian Ambassador said.

The Ambassador and his staff also visited the central cemetery in Yerevan to lay flowers at the tombs of famous Armenian diplomats who had a great contribution in diplomacy.

“With these rich history and traditions, I think we are doomed to close cooperation, in a good sense, especially when we have many common issues and interests. In this complex world Armenian and Russian diplomats stand in the same frontline on key matters. This is very important, and Russia appreciates that”, Ambassador Kopyrkin said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4603 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4205 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 3780 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3182 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3001 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration