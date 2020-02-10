Armenia, Russia stand in the same frontline on key matters – Ambassador Kopyrkin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Russian Embassy in Armenia led by Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin visited today the statue of renowned Russian poet and diplomat, the great friend of the Armenian people, Alexander Griboyedov to lay flowers and a wreath on the occasion of the professional day of Russian diplomats.

Talking about the current level of the Armenian-Russian relations, the Ambassador told reporters that these relations are at the highest level.

“That status is quite clear: we are allies, strategic partners, and the Armenian and Russian peoples are brothers. This is also reflected in our diplomatic relations. The relations between our diplomatic services are really very close”, the Russian Ambassador said.

The Ambassador and his staff also visited the central cemetery in Yerevan to lay flowers at the tombs of famous Armenian diplomats who had a great contribution in diplomacy.

“With these rich history and traditions, I think we are doomed to close cooperation, in a good sense, especially when we have many common issues and interests. In this complex world Armenian and Russian diplomats stand in the same frontline on key matters. This is very important, and Russia appreciates that”, Ambassador Kopyrkin said.

