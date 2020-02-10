Oscar 2020: list of award winners
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The 92nd Academy Awards, the Oscars, was held on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
A number of celebrities received awards in multiple nominations during the Oscars.
Armenpress presents some of them:
Best Original Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir for “Joker”
Best makeup and hair
Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro and Vivian Bake for “Bombshell”
Best visual effects
Winner – “1917”
Best film editing
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for “Ford v Ferrari”
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins for “1917”
Best sound mixing
Sam Mendes for “1917”
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern for “Marriage Story”
Best documentary
“American Factory”
Best documentary short
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
Best live action short
“The Neighbors’ Window”
Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”
Best actress
Renée Zellweger for “Judy”
Best picture
“Parasite”