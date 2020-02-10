Oscar 2020: list of award winners

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The 92nd Academy Awards, the Oscars, was held on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

A number of celebrities received awards in multiple nominations during the Oscars.

Armenpress presents some of them:

Best Original Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir for “Joker”

Best makeup and hair

Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro and Vivian Bake for “Bombshell”

Best visual effects

Winner – “1917”

Best film editing

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for “Ford v Ferrari”

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins for “1917”

Best sound mixing

Sam Mendes for “1917”

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern for “Marriage Story”

Best documentary

“American Factory”

Best documentary short

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Best live action short

“The Neighbors’ Window”

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”

Best actress

Renée Zellweger for “Judy”

Best picture

“Parasite”