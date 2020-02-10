Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Oscar 2020: list of award winners

Oscar 2020: list of award winners

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The 92nd Academy Awards, the Oscars, was held on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

A number of celebrities received awards in multiple nominations during the Oscars.

Armenpress presents some of them:

Best Original Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir for “Joker”

Best makeup and hair

Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro and Vivian Bake for “Bombshell”

Best visual effects

Winner – “1917”

Best film editing

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for “Ford v Ferrari”

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins for “1917”

Best sound mixing

Sam Mendes for “1917”

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern for “Marriage Story”

Best documentary

“American Factory”

Best documentary short

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Best live action short

“The Neighbors’ Window”

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”

Best actress

Renée Zellweger for “Judy”

Best picture

“Parasite”





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4603 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4205 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 3780 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3182 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3001 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration