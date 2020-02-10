China launches new coronavirus close contact detection app

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. China has launched a special mobile app to check whether people have been at risk of catching the novel coronavirus, Xinhua news reported.

The mobile app has been developed by the Chinese National Health Commission, the General Office of the State Council and Electronics Technology Group Corporations (CETC).

After registering with a phone number, users need to enter their name and ID number to know whether they were in close contact with someone infected. Every registered phone number can be used to inquire for three ID numbers.

Those who have been in close contact are advised to stay at home and get in touch with local health authorities.

Number of people infected with a novel coronavirus in China comprised 40,171 as of February 9, 00:00 Chinese time (20:00 Yerevan time), the death toll has risen to 908, Chinese healthcare authorities said, reports TASS.

The number of coronavirus cases in mainland China rose by 3,062 in the past 24 hours. Another 97 patients died. A total of 632 patients have been discharged from medical facilities.

As many as 64 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.