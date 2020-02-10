Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures informs that on February 10, as of 09:00, snowfalls are reported in the roads of Goris town.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads of Artik, Stepanavan, Aparan, Aragats, Dilijan, Vardenis, Vayk and Goris towns are partly covered with clear ice.

Vardenyats Pass is closed due to a snowstorm and low visibility.

Clearing operations are underway.

All the remaining roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

The ministry urged drivers to use snow tires.

