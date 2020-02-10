Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Road condition

Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures informs that on February 10, as of 09:00, snowfalls are reported in the roads of Goris town.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads of Artik, Stepanavan, Aparan, Aragats, Dilijan, Vardenis, Vayk and Goris towns are partly covered with clear ice.

Vardenyats Pass is closed due to a snowstorm and low visibility.

Clearing operations are underway.

All the remaining roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

The ministry urged drivers to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan                                  

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4603 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4205 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 3780 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3182 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3001 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration