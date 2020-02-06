Syrian-Armenian soldier killed in Idlib during firefight with terrorists
09:44, 6 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. A Syrian-Armenian soldier of the Syrian military has been killed during a firefight with terrorists near Idlib, Gandzasar weekly reports.
According to Gandzasar, the 32 year old ethnic Armenian soldier – Jean Gatanjean – was killed on February 5.
The funeral of Gatanjean will take place on February 6 at the Church of the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic church in Aleppo.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version