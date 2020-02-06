Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Syrian-Armenian soldier killed in Idlib during firefight with terrorists

Syrian-Armenian soldier killed in Idlib during firefight with terrorists

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. A Syrian-Armenian soldier of the Syrian military has been killed during a firefight with terrorists near Idlib, Gandzasar weekly reports.

According to Gandzasar, the 32 year old ethnic Armenian soldier – Jean Gatanjean – was killed on February 5.

The funeral of Gatanjean will take place on February 6 at the Church of the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic church in Aleppo.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration