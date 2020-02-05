Opposition MPs want to introduce 20,000 dram fine for driving without snow tires in winters

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Opposition lawmakers Artur Dallakyan and Artyom Tsarukyan from the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party are proposing to fine motorists for driving without snow tires in the winter seasons. The bill on amending the law regulating road safety was approved by a parliamentary committee at a meeting today.

If passed, the law will envisage a 20,000 dram fine for motorists who will drive their vehicle without snow tires from December 1 to March 31st. Moreover, the lawmakers also want to introduce a requirement of driving with the low-beam headlamp switched on during the winter season. However, Deputy Police Chief Tigran Yesayan recommended dropping the headlamp provision.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan