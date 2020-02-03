Armenian FM, newly appointed Iranian Ambassador discuss urgent regional and international issues

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan recieved on February 3 newly appointed Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, who delivered copies of credentials to the FM.

Zohra Mnatsakanyan congratulated Abbas Zohouri on assuming the responsible mission and hoped that the newly appointed Ambassador will foster the strengthening and deepening of the Armenian-Iranian friendly relations.

The sides exchanged views on expanding the existing bilateral agenda between Armenia and Iran.

During the meeting the sides referred to a number of urgent regional and international issues. FM Mnatsakanyan and Ambassador Abbas Zohouri highlighted the joint efforts aimed at the maintenance of regional stability and security.

The sides highly assessed the importance of the Armenian community in the social-political life of Iran and the role of the community as a bridge for the relations of the two countries.

