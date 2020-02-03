Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

Arman Petrosyan appointed deputy head of Cadastre Committee

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing Arman Petrosyan deputy head of the Cadastre Committee.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




