Arman Petrosyan appointed deputy head of Cadastre Committee
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing Arman Petrosyan deputy head of the Cadastre Committee.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
