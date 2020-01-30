Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to visit Kazakhstan for Eurasian inter-governmental session
YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Kazakhstan on January 31 on a working visit, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
In Almaty, the Armenian PM will participate in the Eurasian Inter-Governmental Council session.
Bilateral meetings are also scheduled.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
