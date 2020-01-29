Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-01-20

YEREVAN, 29 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.29 drams to 478.58 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.90 drams to 526.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 7.65 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.92 drams to 622.87 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 156.22 drams to 24218.67 drams. Silver price вup by 5.61 drams to 276.58 drams. Platinum price down by 301.68 drams to 15109.74 drams.