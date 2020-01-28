Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

“Soon it will be resolved” – Pashinyan on Constitutional Court crisis

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has emphasized that the crisis around the Constitutional Court of Armenia will soon be resolved.

Asked at an Army Day event on January 28 on how he sees the solution to the problem, the PM said: “It will be resolved, soon it will be resolved”.

He did not elaborate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




