Armenia issues China travel warning amid coronavirus outbreak

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has urged Armenian citizens to avoid all but essential travel to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The foreign ministry said they are monitoring the developments together with the Embassy of Armenia in China, the Armenian Healthcare Ministry and other specialized bodies and are in touch with international organizations, the Chinese authorities and other countries.

“Necessary information exchange is being carried out. Based on the current situation regarding the coronavirus infection, we urge Armenian citizens to temporarily avoid all but essential travel to China”, the foreign ministry said January 27. “We call on our citizens who are currently in China to maintain constant contact with the Armenian embassy and the Armenian foreign ministry”.

