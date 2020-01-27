Situation in frontline in 2019 was quite calm, says Armenian defense minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Board adjacent to the defense minister of Armenia was held on January 27 dedicated to the combat readiness of the Armed Forces in 2019, the results of combat service and the actions taken to further improve the moral-psychological condition within the troops, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The session was also attended by the representatives of the commanding staff of Artsakh’s Defense Army.

In his opening remarks Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan said the situation in the frontline in 2019 has been quite calm thanks to the efforts of the military-political leadership and the concrete strategy and actions of the armed forces. But he added that this is not enough and additional efforts are needed to further strengthen the combat preparedness of the troops and ensure the inviolability of borders.

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan delivered a report at the session introducing the works done so far, the achievements and shortcomings. He informed that the upgrading works of new armament and military equipment continued with a large scale. The Armed Forces fulfilled their tasks at the highest level and managed to give counter response to the provocative actions of the adversary.

Defense Minister Tonoyan gave certain instructions and tasks on the upcoming activities.

At the end of the session several subdivisions and officers were awarded for their service.

