Yerevan City Council member from My Step faction agrees to step down

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The My Step faction of the Yerevan City Council urged its member Henrik Hartenyan to step down, faction head Suren Eyramjyan told reporters after the urgent session of the faction convened today.

“During today’s discussion the faction members reaffirmed that it is against our value system and principles. Remained committed to these principles we urged Mr. Hartenyan to refuse from his mandate, and he agreed”, the faction head said.

Earlier today the My Step faction of the Yerevan City Council convened an urgent session regarding its member Henrik Hartenyan’s recent post of the photo of niece of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan on his social account.

On January 26 My Step faction member of the Yerevan City Council Henrik Hartenyan posted the photo of Sara Tovmasyan user on his Facebook story and wrote that this page belongs to the daughter of CC President Hrayr Tovmasyan.

Following this the My Step faction of the City Council issued a statement strongly condemning any manifestation of hate speech and apologizing for the incident.

