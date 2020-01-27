Armenian PM sees good preconditions for economic progress in 2020

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expects that 2020 will be a better year for the economy than 2019.

“Today from early morning I am working on several economic topics. And I want to state that we have very good news about the economy and also very good preconditions that 2020 will be a better year from economic perspective compared to 2019. And I am confident that the corrupted officials will not succeed in breaking our economic revolution’s pace with their actions because the Armenian people and government are united and will jointly move on the legal path”, the PM said live on Facebook.

