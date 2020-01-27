Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Armenia’s Ombudsman and Migration Service Chief hold meeting with EU delegation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan and Head of the Migration Service Armen Ghazaryan hosted the delegation of the European Union led by Head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Ombudsman Tatoyan said on Facebook.

“During a productive meeting we discussed issues relating to the judicial reforms, anti-corruption fight, protection of rights of children and women, migration and rights at state border check-points”, the Ombudsman said.

