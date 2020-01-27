No information about any Armenian citizens among those infected with Chinese coronavirus – MFA

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Embassy in China is taking steps to establish direct contact with the Armenian citizens who are currently in China, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“The Embassy is in direct contact with the three Armenian citizens who are currently in the city of Wuhan of the Hubei Province. As of this moment there is no information about any Armenian citizens among those infected with the new Chinese coronavirus. We urge all citizens of Armenia living in China to send their phone numbers and residence addresses to the Embassy’s e-mail at [email protected] to be in direct contact”, the statement says.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhah - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The new type of coronavirus has already been identified in other countries - Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, the United States and Japan.

The number of victims of a new type of pneumonia in China has increased to 80, the number of confirmed cases of those who contracted the disease has climbed above 2,700.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan