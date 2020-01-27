Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 8-10 degrees

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Starting from January 29 the nighttime cold weather will greatly mitigate in Armenia, Gagik Surenyan, head of the meteorological center of the Hydromet Service, said on Facebook.

“Overall, on January 29-31 air temperature at nights compared to today will gradually rise by nearly 8-10 degrees”, he said.

