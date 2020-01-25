Armenian PM plans official visit to Russia in first half of 2020

KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is planning to visit Russia on an official visit in the first half of 2020.

“Me and Vladimir Putin meet rather frequently. I am not speaking simply about a meeting. Last year me and the Russian president made an agreement that we will conduct mutual official visits, and now we are working for me to have an official visit to Moscow in the first half of the year,” Pashinyan said at a news conference.

The PM emphasized that the Armenian-Russian relations agenda is very rich and that the broadest scope of this agenda will be discussed during the visit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan