High-tech, agriculture: Netherlands expands cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Netherlands attaches importance to the ongoing changes and anti-corruption fight in Armenia, Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok said during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan.

“It’s an interesting period for visiting your country. I welcome the process of fighting corruption, as well as the ongoing reforms. We are inclined to deepen our bilateral relations with Armenia. The Embassy of the Netherlands will open in Yerevan. This is a key step in terms of further expanding our relations with Armenia”, the Dutch FM said, adding that now the two countries need to focus on the actions of the future.

He highlighted the economic cooperation in the bilateral relations, adding that he had meetings with a number of businessmen who also operate in Armenia. Stef Blok said he is impressed with Armenia’s progress in the field of high technologies. The minister said there is a great potential in terms of cooperation in the agriculture sector as the Netherlands has a serious progress in this sphere and can share its experience especially in the management of greenhouses.

Touching upon the visa liberalization process, the Dutch FM said this is a European process, the EU should approve and assess the progress made in Armenia.

The Dutch FM also highlighted the ongoing actions in the protection of human rights, again stating that the Netherlands is ready to share its experience in this regard.

In his turn the Armenian FM added that the agenda of human rights is one of the key directions for Armenia in all domains.

“I mean in the international relations, in international engagement. You know that currently we are a member of the Human Rights Council, moreover we are cooperating with various organizations where human rights are a priority, for instance the Council of Europe. We have a key agenda with the EU, in the UN in this sphere. I also want to add that during these years we have formed a good cooperation with the Netherlands. I would like to highlight the constant support of the Netherlands”, the Armenian foreign minister said.

