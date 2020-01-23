LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.28% to $1819.00, copper price down by 2.10% to $6139.00, lead price down by 1.16% to $1967.00, nickel price down by 1.22% to $13750.00, tin price down by 1.26% to $17600.00, zinc price up by 0.41% to $2450.00, molybdenum price stood at $22267.00, cobalt price stood at $32500.00.

