LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.33% to $1814.00, copper price down by 0.56% to $6271.00, lead price up by 0.61% to $1990.00, nickel price up by 0.07% to $13920.00, tin price up by 0.51% to $17825.00, zinc price up by 0.99% to $2440.00, molybdenum price up by 2.23% to $22267.00, cobalt price stood at $32500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.