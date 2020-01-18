Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

MPs of Armenia and Artsakh hold minute’s silence to honor victims of Baku massacres

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The joint special session on the 30th anniversary of Baku massacres held by the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between Republic of Armenia and Artsakh started with a minute’s silence, reports ARMENPRESS.

The Committee is co-chaired by Presidents of the National Assemblies of Armenia and Artsakh Ararat Mirzoyan and Ashot Ghoulian. 

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




