MPs of Armenia and Artsakh hold minute’s silence to honor victims of Baku massacres
11:27, 18 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The joint special session on the 30th anniversary of Baku massacres held by the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between Republic of Armenia and Artsakh started with a minute’s silence, reports ARMENPRESS.
The Committee is co-chaired by Presidents of the National Assemblies of Armenia and Artsakh Ararat Mirzoyan and Ashot Ghoulian.
