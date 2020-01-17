BREAKING: Former NSS Director found shot dead in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Former National Security Service Director Georgy Kutoyan has been found shot dead in a Yerevan apartment, Investigations Committee spokesperson Naira Harutyunyan told ARMENPRESS.

Kutoyan’s body was found in an apartment on Paruyr Sevak Street.

Deputy Chairman of the Investigations Committee Artur Melikyan and other top detectives are on the scene at the orders of Investigations Committee Chairman Hayk Grigoryan.

Kutoyan served as NSS director from 2016 to 2018.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan