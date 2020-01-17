Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 January

PM Pashinyan meets with ruling My Step faction members

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the ruling My Step faction of the Parliament kicked off today.

The meeting is being held at the headquarters of the Civil Contract party.

On January 16 the PM met with Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan and My Step faction members of the City Council.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




