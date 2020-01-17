LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.47% to $1814.00, copper price up by 0.96% to $6330.00, lead price up by 3.21% to $2027.00, nickel price up by 2.28% to $14370.00, tin price up by 1.14% to $17675.00, zinc price up by 1.85% to $2417.00, molybdenum price down by 0.52% to $21164.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.